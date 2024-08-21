Mudenda leads push for Sadc Parly

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is advancing its plan to transform the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a full-fledged regional Parliament.This week, a high-level delegation led by Zimbabwe's Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, met with Botswana President Mokgwetsi Masisi to seek his support for the initiative.The proposal aims to enhance cooperation and integration among SADC member states by establishing a regional Parliament that will complement existing SADC institutions and fill a gap in the Pan-African Parliament framework.Mudenda emphasized that the new Parliament would not undermine member states' authority but would facilitate stronger regional links and support industrialization efforts.President Masisi expressed support for the proposal and pledged to sign the agreement amending the SADC Treaty to establish the Parliament.This step is seen as crucial for advancing parliamentary democracy and developmental goals within the region.