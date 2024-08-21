Driver defrauds InnBucks of US$13,700

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Cleopas Chisingarambwe, a part-time driver for Abro Coaches, appeared in the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of defrauding InnBucks MicroBank of US$13,700.Magistrate Dennis Mangosi remanded him to September 9 on US$50 bail.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira detailed that InnBucks had a loan facility for civil servants, with repayments managed through the Salary Service Bureau. Applicants needed to submit payslips, proof of employment, and identification documents.Chisingarambwe, along with accomplices Alexio Masasa and Melody Chirodzero (already on remand), allegedly created and submitted fraudulent documents to secure loans without the consent of the actual civil servants.InnBucks processed and disbursed the loans based on these false applications.The fraud was discovered when civil servants noticed unauthorized deductions from their payslips and reported the issue.An investigation revealed that the fraudulent accounts belonged to Chisingarambwe and his co-conspirators. As of now, the bank has lost US$13,700, with no recovery of the funds reported.