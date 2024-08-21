Mnangagwa revels in Sadc chairmanship

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed pride in Zimbabwe's new role as chair of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc). He assumed the chairmanship from Angolan President João Lourenço at last week's summit in Mt Hampden.Mnangagwa described the role as a significant honor and praised Zimbabweans for their unity and hospitality during the Sadc summit.Government departments, parastatals, and pro-government musicians have been celebrating the achievement, with some even composing songs in Mnangagwa's honor.A large banner congratulating him was displayed at the burial of national hero Elasto Madzingira at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.Mnangagwa thanked the nation for their support and urged continued unity and peace to advance the country's development.Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe made a pointed comment about opposition politicians who previously called for Sadc-monitored elections, suggesting they would not need to travel to meet Mnangagwa.Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa also commented that Mnangagwa's chairmanship could improve Zimbabwe's international image, emphasizing the country's significant mineral resources and regional influence.