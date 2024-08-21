Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

News / Local

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has resisted calls to step down from politics despite facing significant criticism.Amid a harsh government crackdown during the 44th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit, which led to the arrest and detention of around 200 activists, some critics have blamed Chamisa for the opposition's struggles and urged him to quit.Freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and academic Ibbo Mandaza have been vocal in their criticism, arguing that Chamisa's leadership has weakened the opposition. They suggest that Chamisa, who inherited the late Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy, should step aside for new leadership.Chamisa has responded by affirming his commitment to continue fighting for justice and change. He acknowledged the difficulties faced but emphasized that such struggles are part of the journey toward eventual victory.Chamisa criticized his detractors as opportunists and infiltrators, accusing them of playing a role in undermining the opposition's efforts.Chamisa had previously stepped down from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in January, citing concerns over infiltration and internal conflicts.Despite stepping back from the public eye, he has continued to engage subtly on social media, providing encouragement and maintaining that "God is in it." His future plans and the direction of the opposition movement remain uncertain.