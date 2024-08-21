Latest News Editor's Choice


Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Terence Mavheneke, a 24-year-old commuter omnibus conductor, has been sentenced to one year in prison for stealing a Samsung Note 20 Ultra, valued at $550, from a victim of a fatal accident on Seke Road.

The accident, which occurred on August 13, 2024, involved two commuter omnibuses and resulted in the death of Christabella Makwanya. Mavheneke, who was at the scene assisting, took the victim's phone. The phone was later recovered from individuals in Chitungwiza who implicated Mavheneke in the theft.

Mavheneke was convicted and sentenced by the Epworth Magistrates Court to 12 months imprisonment, with 5 months suspended for 5 years, meaning he will serve 7 months in prison.

Source - NewZimbabwe

