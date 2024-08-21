News / Local
Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking
1 hr ago | Views
Last night there was a fatal accident at the Bus SB parking exit (Zimbabwe Beitbridge Border).
Videos circulating on social media indicate that a Swiss bus number 3 veered off crashing the concrete shade, QR scanner, and the boom gate killing one person in the process.
The cause of the accident is not yet known.
More to follow...
Videos circulating on social media indicate that a Swiss bus number 3 veered off crashing the concrete shade, QR scanner, and the boom gate killing one person in the process.
The cause of the accident is not yet known.
Fatal accident at Beitbridge border post parking pic.twitter.com/wygHEl8Vtv— Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) August 22, 2024
More to follow...
Source - Byo24News