Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa, the former leader of Zimbabwe's Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party, has dismissed threats from his critics to expose his alleged underhand dealings, declaring that he has "nothing to hide."

The comments come after one of Chamisa's major social media apologists, known as "Skilled Rebhara," jokingly told the former opposition leader on the X platform, "Resign or I will expose you."

In response, Chamisa asserted that his life is an "open book" and that he is unafraid of any potential revelations. He wrote:

"I'm an open book. I have nothing to hide. I live narrow and straight. I seek peace not war. I speak love not hate! The future is happiness!

Advocate Thabani Mpofu, a close colleague of Chamisa, has challenged those who have accused the latter of being bribed by the ruling Zanu-PF party to weaken the opposition in Zimbabwe.

Mpofu has directly addressed Chamisa's critics, demanding that they present evidence to substantiate their claims of Zanu-PF bribery.

Chamisa's lawyer said, "The claim that Nelson Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF to compromise the opposition's efforts is a baseless and orchestrated smear campaign, concocted in the corridors of Jongwe House, and is aimed at consolidating ZANU's hold on power.

"This allegation doesn't even originate from third-wayists (who as we now know are spineless and tactless critics), as it serves no purpose other than to bolster ZANU's interests.

"Those who peddle this falsehood must either produce concrete evidence or be exposed as ZANU apologists, deserving of scrutiny and criticism.

"We can't go on like this. If anyone has any evidence on Chamisa let them produce it or forever hold their peace.

Prominent political analyst and academic Ibbo Mandaza recently taken aim at Chamisa, lambasting him for his apparent "inaction" and his frequent use of the phrase "God is in it" on social media.

In his scathing critique, Mandaza bluntly told Chamisa to step away from opposition politics and allow other willing candidates the opportunity to lead. He wrote:

"Go with your GodIsInIt and leave opposition politics now to allow a new leadership. As I have stated before, you have served the State well by systematically demobilising the masses a damn disgrace for which you will pay dearly… Declare your departure or we expose you.


Source - pindula

