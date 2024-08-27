Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa flies out to China

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country for a state visit to China where he will also attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

This comes at a time when Zimbabwe and the People's Republic of China are deepening relations in various sectors.

The visit will also see the President exploring new areas of cooperation between Harare and Beijing.

After the state visit, President Mnangagwa will attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

In a media briefing at State House before his departure, President Mnangagwa said the two nations continue to deepen bilateral relations in all spheres of cooperation.

"Our relations between Zimbabwe and the Peoples Republic of China are rooted in our historical past in particular our liberation struggle. For your own information, I trained in China from 1962 to 1964. That's when we began our political relations which we continue to deepen and concretise," said the President.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents; General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel (Retired) Kembo Mohadi, cabinet ministers, service chiefs and other senior government officials.

Source - zbc

