Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Harare police round-up over 22 child street beggars

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police rounded up 22 children who were begging on Harare's streets and handed them over to the department of social welfare.

Police carried out an operation in response to a viral social media post which showed children begging for money outside Joina City mall in Harare.

In a statement on Friday, police said they had also removed from the streets guardians who were in some instances using the children to solicit donations on their behalf, some of them disabled.

National police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "On August 23, police in Harare in conjunction with the department of social welfare carried out an operation in the streets of Harare removing children and their guardians who were begging for food in Harare CBD."

The operation targeted mainly Ruzende Street, Joina City and Town House areas.

Nyathi added: "As a result, 22 children and their guardians were handed over to the department of social welfare.

"Guardians are implored not to use children and the disabled to beg for money and food in the streets as they risk arrest for violating the country's laws protecting children."

Growing poverty across Zimbabwe and lack of central government support for the disabled has fuelled street begging and homelessness.

Source - zimive

Must Read

Harare police round-up over 22 child street beggars

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Nelson Chamisa: The Biblical Joshua that never was

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwean girl commits suicide over money dispute

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe central bank says it's intervening in foreign exchange market

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe to cover costs of repatriating SA bus accident victims

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mzansi bus accident snuffs out young family

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

US keen to improve relations with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

RBZ exempts transactions less than US$10 from bank charges

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

'ZiG acceptance rate reaches 91%'

6 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean robbers caught planning next hit

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe bans unleaded fuel

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ramaphosa's army, police 'burn' foreign miners

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga's wife duped US$1 million

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

SA demonstrators shut down Musina

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwean man trampled to death by elephant

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Harare is a man-made disaster

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Reprieve for 39 war vets accused of public violence

6 hrs ago | 14 Views

Enhancing Stability in Older Adults: Essential exercises for a safer, more active life

30 Aug 2024 at 15:48hrs | 213 Views

Zanu-PF MP, 11 others face disciplinary action

30 Aug 2024 at 11:42hrs | 1229 Views

Innscor vs Rutendo Matinyarare takedown order judgement

29 Aug 2024 at 17:54hrs | 1617 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu rot in jail

29 Aug 2024 at 17:41hrs | 2436 Views

Shona man charged with murder after Ndebele woman stabbed to death in UK

29 Aug 2024 at 17:37hrs | 3086 Views

When dark babies are not good enough! Thank you Andile: what an article!

29 Aug 2024 at 16:28hrs | 1157 Views

Man jailed for stealing 28 goats

29 Aug 2024 at 16:22hrs | 2397 Views

Time for Progressive People to Unite

29 Aug 2024 at 16:17hrs | 425 Views

It's a puppet show at townhouse

29 Aug 2024 at 16:15hrs | 830 Views

Man jailed for breaking neighbour's rib over cellphone

29 Aug 2024 at 16:13hrs | 302 Views

Mafume reshuffle committees

29 Aug 2024 at 16:11hrs | 443 Views

Ex-hubby stoned in a love triangle

29 Aug 2024 at 16:11hrs | 643 Views

Brothers fight over mother's estate

29 Aug 2024 at 16:11hrs | 735 Views

Zimbabweans invade neighbouring countries' hospitals

29 Aug 2024 at 16:10hrs | 692 Views

Ugandan released after spending 3 weeks in detention

29 Aug 2024 at 16:10hrs | 184 Views

Normal to above normal rains expected in Zimbabwe for 2024/2025

29 Aug 2024 at 16:09hrs | 519 Views

Bulawayo explores suburban aquifers to beat water shortages

29 Aug 2024 at 16:08hrs | 209 Views

Senior citizen bashes daughter-in-law

29 Aug 2024 at 16:07hrs | 506 Views

Chiyangwa denies grabbing land, cites four court rulings

29 Aug 2024 at 16:07hrs | 188 Views

Building a formidable business amid economic downturns

29 Aug 2024 at 16:01hrs | 75 Views

On the Money: How Old Mutual is empowering Zimbabwe's farmers

29 Aug 2024 at 15:55hrs | 124 Views

Man commits suicide over poverty

29 Aug 2024 at 15:29hrs | 739 Views

Wadyajena gets luxury vehicles, trucks back

29 Aug 2024 at 09:47hrs | 1222 Views

ZANU PF DCC Chairman robbed for empty promises

28 Aug 2024 at 21:31hrs | 1457 Views

Six sex workers kill client over $5

28 Aug 2024 at 21:27hrs | 2771 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to China

28 Aug 2024 at 17:51hrs | 1945 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean-born comedian makes Simon Cowell and Americans cry from LAUGHTER!

28 Aug 2024 at 16:41hrs | 1518 Views

Freeboy was given freebies to lie, says Chamisa ally

28 Aug 2024 at 16:28hrs | 1650 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

28 Aug 2024 at 15:56hrs | 816 Views

Zinara announces a 25% discount to Harare residents only

28 Aug 2024 at 15:45hrs | 1794 Views

Zimbabwean Bishop denies Nigeria arrest and deportation claims

28 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 802 Views

Stunner assaults daughter's friend

28 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 1043 Views