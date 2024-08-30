Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare police round-up over 22 child street beggars

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police rounded up 22 children who were begging on Harare's streets and handed them over to the department of social welfare.

Police carried out an operation in response to a viral social media post which showed children begging for money outside Joina City mall in Harare.

In a statement on Friday, police said they had also removed from the streets guardians who were in some instances using the children to solicit donations on their behalf, some of them disabled.

National police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "On August 23, police in Harare in conjunction with the department of social welfare carried out an operation in the streets of Harare removing children and their guardians who were begging for food in Harare CBD."

The operation targeted mainly Ruzende Street, Joina City and Town House areas.

Nyathi added: "As a result, 22 children and their guardians were handed over to the department of social welfare.

"Guardians are implored not to use children and the disabled to beg for money and food in the streets as they risk arrest for violating the country's laws protecting children."

Growing poverty across Zimbabwe and lack of central government support for the disabled has fuelled street begging and homelessness.

Source - zimive

