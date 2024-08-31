Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Consult us on water solutions, residents tell BCC

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A survey conducted by the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) has revealed that 98% of Bulawayo residents want to be consulted on solutions for the city's ongoing water crisis.

The survey follows Bulawayo City Council's (BCC) recent move to collaborate with the Dutch public water utility company, Vitens Evides International, for assistance with the transition to a new water utility company.

The MIHR report emphasizes that residents believe establishing a viable and sustainable solution to the water crisis should involve input from all stakeholders, including the city's residents.

The report notes that BCC plans to create a corporatized water utility company, wholly owned by the council, with safeguards to protect water resources. However, the decision to engage Vitens Evides International and develop this utility company has not included public consultations.

Out of 317 residents surveyed, 98% expressed a desire for the city authorities to involve them in discussions about the new water utility.

Only 2% of respondents were either uncertain about or opposed to the need for public consultation, believing that elected councillors adequately represent the residents' interests.

Source - southeren eye

