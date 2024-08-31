Latest News Editor's Choice


Plumtree men arrested for murder

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Six men from Plumtree have been accused of fatally assaulting Soza Dube (52) from Ndolwane, whom they suspected of stealing a goat.

According to Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni, the acting police spokesperson for Matabeleland South, Dube's lifeless body was discovered in a bedroom hut on August 24.

The suspects - Qiniso Ncube (38), Honest Sola, Justin Nkomo (60), Malcom Sicelo Ncube (24), Mayibongwe Nyathi (27), Lyton Ncube (28), and Mulu Nyathi (20) - are facing charges of murder.

The men allegedly took turns beating Dube with switches, accusing him of stock theft.

"It is very unfortunate that someone died in this incident," Mguni said.

"While citizens have the right to make a citizen's arrest, they should turn the individual over to the police rather than taking the law into their own hands."

Source - southeren eye

