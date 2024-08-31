Top Zanu-PF official robbed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Three men have been charged with robbery after allegedly attacking Zanu-PF's Bulilima district coordinating committee chairperson over a soccer kit.The suspects - Ayanda Ncube (25), Polite Moyo (22), and Colman Ndlovu (30) - appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware at the Plumtree Magistrates Court last Thursday. They were remanded in custody until September 3.Prosecutors say that on August 10, the trio confronted Felix Ncube, the DCC chairperson, at his butchery. They demanded the soccer kit they believed they had won from a tournament he organized. Ncube reportedly told them that the guest of honour, Moses Langa, had not provided the kit.The suspects were allegedly angered by this response and threatened to assault Ncube. When he stepped outside his shop to seek help, the men took the opportunity to ransack the store, stealing US$14, 300 rand, and Ncube’s cellphone.