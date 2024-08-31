Zimbabwe War veterans denounce Zanu-PF interference

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) war veterans association has urged Zanu-PF and government officials to refrain from interfering with the preparations for the upcoming Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) congress.There are concerns that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is using the war veterans' congress to undermine the presidential ambitions of his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.The congress has already been postponed twice. It was originally scheduled for June 14 to 16 in the Midlands province, Mnangagwa’s stronghold, but was delayed due to alleged divisions among ex-combatants.Patrick Moyo, deputy spokesperson for the ZPRA association, emphasized that Zanu-PF and the government should not meddle in the selection of leaders for the ZNLWVA."This should be a matter for the two liberation movements," Moyo stated."We are the ones who founded the ZNLWVA led by Chenjerai 'Hitler' Hunzvi in 1997. No one should lead what they did not start."Moyo also expressed concerns about leaving a legacy and criticized attempts to exploit the future of the younger generation."We cannot feast on the future of unborn children, as they will inherit poverty," he added.Currently, there are three competing ZNLWVA structures led by Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, Moffat Marashwa, and Andrease Mathibela.Other prominent figures such as Victor Matemadanda, Joel Mureremba, and Mathibela are also vying for the top position within the ZNLWVA.There are fears that some ex-combatants might seek to transform the ZNLWVA into a political party, inspired by events in South Africa where former president Jacob Zuma formed Umkhonto weSizwe.The ZNLWVA has historically been a key support pillar for Zanu-PF during elections, with war veterans often accused of leading violent campaigns against the opposition. Notably, in 2000, they played a central role in the land invasions, and they were also influential in the events leading up to and following the November 2017 coup that brought Mnangagwa to power.