Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF-linked politicians are reportedly shielding errant miners in Matabeleland North's Bubi district from environmental laws, which is undermining the Environmental Management Agency's (EMA) ability to enforce regulations.This situation is exacerbating conflicts between mining companies and local communities, who are being displaced from their ancestral lands without compensation and are facing environmental damage and water pollution from mining operations.Farai Maguwu, director of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), highlighted these issues during a recent virtual discussion organized by the Bubi community parliament.Maguwu noted that many problematic miners are protected by influential Zanu-PF politicians and government officials, which hampers EMA’s enforcement efforts.Maguwu criticized the political interference that prevents effective action, stating that even though the EMA Act of 2002 is crucial for environmental protection, enforcement is often obstructed by powerful figures within the mining sector.He pointed out that the EMA remains concerned about environmental degradation, such as that seen in Boterekwa, but faces significant challenges when trying to enforce the law due to political pressure.He further criticized the government’s approach to environmental issues, claiming that cabinet statements, such as the recent ban on riverbed mining, lack legal backing and are often issued for political reasons rather than substantive action.Maguwu emphasized that without corresponding legislation, such statements are ineffective and fail to address the underlying problems.