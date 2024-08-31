Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Johann Rupert, the South African businessman, has overtaken Aliko Dangote as Africa's richest man.This was according to the latest information from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Rupert, who controls luxury goods firm Richemont, is the 147th richest person in the world, with his wealth estimated at $14.3 billion. Dangote's fortune is estimated at about $13.4 billion, putting him 12 places behind Rupert.Dangote's wealth has fallen in recent times because of economic challenges in Nigeria, where most of his businesses operate. It has also been affected because of a sharp drop in the value of the naira, the Nigerian currency.Two other South Africans were in the top five richest Africans, with Nicky Oppenheimer ranked third and Natie Kirsh fifth. An Egyptian, Nassef Sawiris, rounded out the top five of the list.