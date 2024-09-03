Zimbabwe says on high alert for Mpox, urges citizen precaution

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The government says it has activated systems to tackle any outbreak of Mpox and has called on citizens to avoid unnecessary contact with animals that could be hosting the dreaded disease which has devasted some countries in Africa with threats to spread to other global territories.In a Tuesday statement, the Health and Child Care Ministry warned of the outbreak in non-endemic countries, including neighbouring South Africa which hosts a significant Zimbabwean migrant population.Last week, Harare city authorities dismissed fears of an Mpox outbreak in the city following tests conducted on two suspected cases which both came out negative.Health minister Douglas Mombeshora said his ministry has put its structures on high alert to ensure swift and effective response if needed."While no cases have been reported in Zimbabwe, the Ministry is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease."We urge the public to take precautions by avoiding contact with infected animals or materials, isolating infected patients, practicing good hand hygiene, and using personal protective equipment when caring for patients."The Ministry has placed its structures on high alert and is conducting preparedness and response activities to ensure a swift and effective response if needed," Mombeshora said.He assured the public that there is close monitoring of the situation and will provide updates when necessary.Declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last month, Mpox is a rare viral infection endemic to Central and West Africa, spreading through close contact with infected people, animals or materials.Symptoms include fever, rash, headache, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and respiratory problems.