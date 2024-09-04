Spear-killer on the run

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police in Matabeleland South have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect, Petros Mbulawa, who is also wanted in connection with several assault cases.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, reported that Mbulawa, a 30-year-old from Mashura Village in Mberengwa, fatally stabbed Mthabisi Sibindi, 26.Inspector Mangena stated that Mbulawa is implicated in multiple assault cases that took place at Mbembesi Business Centre in West Nicholson."We are appealing for assistance in locating Petros Mbulawa, who is a suspect in a murder case and several assault cases. On 6 August, around 1 AM, Mbulawa went to C Compound in West Nicholson, where he stabbed Mthabisi Sibindi in the chest with a spear while his wife witnessed the attack."Mbulawa then removed the spear and fled the scene, leaving Sibindi's lifeless body on the ground. He later committed several assaults at Mbembesi Business Centre before fleeing," she said.Inspector Mangena urged anyone with information regarding Mbulawa's whereabouts to visit any police station or contact the officer in charge of CID Matabeleland South, Deputy Chief Inspector Boora, at 0772 891 286.