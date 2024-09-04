Zimbabwe teachers union slams conviction of school heads who abused funds

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has sharply condemned the conviction and sentencing of a school head and deputy from Chiredzi district for misusing the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) facility. The pair included their own children on the list of BEAM beneficiaries, a government program designed to support vulnerable children.The teachers were sentenced to 20 months in prison, with six months suspended for five years. Additionally, two months were suspended on the condition that they pay restitution to the Social Services Department, and the remaining 12 months were suspended on the condition that they complete 420 hours of community service.ARTUZ argues that teachers' children are among the most vulnerable due to their parents' meager salaries. In a statement, the organization criticized the conviction, stating, "We condemn the arrest and conviction of the school head and deputy for abusing BEAM funds. The BEAM scheme is intended for vulnerable children, and the children of teachers are indeed vulnerable."With teachers earning around USD 300 while the cost of living exceeds USD 1,200, ARTUZ highlights the disparity between government promises and the actual cost of education. "Government promises of covering school fees for teachers' children have not matched the actual cost of education," ARTUZ added.The organization emphasizes that teachers in Zimbabwe are struggling due to inadequate salaries and calls on the government to be held accountable for its failure to provide adequate support. ARTUZ is also advocating for salary increases and warns that it will collaborate with other unions to push for a salary review if necessary."ARTUZ urges the government to urgently review teacher salaries as a crucial step towards addressing the mental health crisis among educators," the statement concluded. "The Union will not hesitate to join forces with other unions in taking job actions to seek a fair salary review."