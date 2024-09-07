Villagers fundraise to assist police dog attack victim

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Villagers from Bubi, under the Bubi Community Parliament in Matabeleland North, have initiated a fundraising campaign to assist a 17-year-old boy, Sabelo Dube, who is struggling to receive medical treatment after being mauled by a police dog at a local business centre last week.Dube, from Lukona village, was attacked when police officers unleashed dogs to disperse a crowd near the shops. The officers were reportedly searching for gold panners following reports of a gold rush in the Inyathi area. Dube sustained severe injuries, particularly to his legs and hands.Nkosilathi Ncube, a leader of the Bubi Community Parliament, said the villagers are mobilizing funds to help the teenager, whose condition is worsening."His family is in desperate need of financial support for his medical treatment. Some well-wishers have managed to get him to a private hospital where the doctor is charging US$400," Ncube said. "There have been many discussions behind the scenes to secure a private doctor, and everyone is contributing to help the boy. All those injured will start receiving medical attention."Ncube also mentioned that Dube, who is in Form Four, had been taken to the hospital by his parents after the attack. However, police initially filed an incorrect report, claiming he was bitten while panning at a mine. The boy’s mother confronted the police, who promised to correct the statement but have yet to return the amended report.Due to the severity of Dube’s injuries and the mounting medical costs, the community decided to launch a crowdfunding campaign.Dube's uncle, Collen Mpofu, expressed gratitude for the support received from human rights groups, non-governmental organizations, and the villagers."Our child received help from human rights organizations and is currently at a clinic in Bulawayo. I left Bubi yesterday to focus on this issue," Mpofu said.Initially, Dube was taken to Lukona Clinic, where it was determined that his injuries were too serious, and he was transferred to Nyathi Hospital. When the family sought a police report at Nyathi Police Station, the officers inaccurately recorded that the boy had been bitten at a mine, which is 2 km away from the business centre.