Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

by Gary Gerald Mtombeni
9 hrs ago
Bulawayo came alive with vibrant colors and festivities during the annual King Mzilikazi Day celebrations, which halted business in the city and marked the most significant event yet honoring the founding Ndebele monarch.

The occasion has become an anticipated annual spectacle, offering participants the opportunity to display traditional attire and remember the historic journey of King Mzilikazi from KwaZulu-Natal to present-day Bulawayo. The celebrations have cemented themselves on the city's cultural calendar, with a growing number of attendees each year.

The festivities drew a diverse crowd of young and old, who gathered early in the City of Kings to honor their heritage through song, poetry, and traditional ululations.

The journey to Mhlahlandlela, the late king's capital along Old Gwanda Road, was marked by clouds of dust as hundreds traveled in vehicles of all sizes. The event stood out for its multi-ethnic participation, reflecting the inclusive nature of the kingdom King Mzilikazi once led.

Chief Dakamela of Nkayi District expressed gratitude to all who traveled far and wide to attend the celebration. He highlighted the presence of people from South Africa and various races, emphasizing the unity King Mzilikazi fostered by bringing people from different backgrounds together.

Chief Dakamela praised the spirit of "Ubuntu" on display, as people united to remember and honor their past, urging continuous support for future events that celebrate the Ndebele heritage.

Chief Gwebu of Umzingwane District was particularly encouraged by the growing involvement of young people in the celebrations. He noted the importance of preserving the legacy of King Mzilikazi and expressed hope that the participation of the younger generation would ensure the continuity of their culture and traditions. The chief viewed this intergenerational involvement as a promising sign for the future of Ndebele heritage.

Chief Gampu from Tsholotsho used the occasion to announce the upcoming unveiling of a tombstone for the first Chief Gampu in October. He expressed excitement about the continued growth of the King Mzilikazi celebrations and hoped that the event would inspire more people to attend traditional ceremonies in the future. His announcement highlighted the ongoing efforts to honor significant figures in Ndebele history.

Thokozani Khumalo, representing Amantungwa from South Africa, commended the presence of young people at the event, viewing it as essential for the future preservation of Ndebele culture. She emphasized the importance of unity within the royal family and the broader Ndebele community, urging everyone to take responsibility for safeguarding their cultural heritage. The Khumalo family, though not solely responsible, was committed to leading this effort.

Midard Khumalo, another representative of Amantungwa, reflected on the growth of the celebrations since 2023. Although some family members could not attend due to a funeral, he was impressed by the increasing significance of the event and the dedication of Ndebele people to their roots. He encouraged those present to inspire others to attend next year, ensuring that the legacy of King Mzilikazi continues to thrive.

Source - the standard

