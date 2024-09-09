Suspected mine extortionists in court

News / Local

Staff reporter

Two of the five suspects involved in a mining extortion scandal in Matabeleland South appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrate's Court on Friday, where they were granted bail set at US$300 each. The suspects, Percy Pemba and Paul Chakaingesu, were ordered by Magistrate Ernest Muzembe to report to the police twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, to reside at their given addresses, and to avoid interfering with state witnesses. They are scheduled to return to court on October 4.Pemba and Chakaingesu's court appearance follows the prior arraignment of their alleged accomplices Munyaradzi Charakupa, Tawanda Mangi, and Victor Jaja, who appeared before Magistrate Evelyn Madzikatire last week. The five are facing charges of impersonating public officials, attempted extortion, and extortion.According to court documents, Bulawayo lawyer Dumisani Dube, who has interests in mining companies in Matabeleland South, is the complainant in the case. The suspects are accused of extorting money from Dube through threats on several occasions.The charges detail that in February, Pemba and Charakupa visited Dube's office, with Pemba allegedly posing as a member of the Military Intelligence Department tasked with overseeing the late Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs ministry secretary Clive Mphambela's interests in the region. The suspects are said to have pressured Dube's clients, claiming they needed to pay a protection fee or risk having their mining licenses canceled.Further allegations include the suspects presenting themselves as directors of Fools Investments (Pvt) Ltd, demanding US$800,000 from Dube. They reportedly threatened Dube and his family, coercing him into paying US$5,800 for accommodation and car service, and US$8,000 under threat of harm. Overall, Dube is said to have lost US$55,300 to their extortion.The suspects also allegedly misrepresented themselves as police officers from State House to gain entry into Fools Mine, but were later identified as impostors. Their arrests followed investigations by the Hillside Police in Bulawayo, with Charakupa and Mangi apprehended on September 1, Jaja the next day, and Pemba and Chakaingesu on September 3.State representative Tanyaradzwa Kahuni is handling the case for Pemba and Chakaingesu.