Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

8 anti-Mnangagwa Gokwe residents freed on US$200 bail

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The High Court freed eight Gokwe residents on US$200 bail each yesterday.

The eight were arrested on 16 August for expressing disapproval of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assumption of the SADC Chairmanship.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) alleged that police in Gokwe have arrested 12 individuals for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration.

The group reportedly voiced their opposition to President Mnangagwa and his government, particularly regarding his recent appointment as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, the suspected members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) were detained at Chitekete Police Station in connection with a flash protest that took place at Gokwe Centre on August 15, 2024.

It is alleged that among those arrested are the two wives of Tawanda Siampongo from the Gokwe-Kabuyuni constituency, who were taken into custody after the police failed to find their husband.

In a viral video, the leader of a group of activists, who identified himself as Givemore Chuma, said:

"SADC must not be used to sanitise President Emmerson Mnangagwa's illegitimacy. This is what we are saying as the inhabitants of Gokwe. We are holding these demonstrations to send out a clear message.

"It has been common knowledge through the years that people from Gokwe are backward, but today we have taken the first step in sending the message that we are not supporting the conferment of the SADC chairmanship to Mnangagwa.

"He must leave the office. No one voted for him to power. What lessons does SADC intend to impart to citizens across the region?

"It is unfair to reward election theft in such a manner. What we appreciate is the fact that Advocate Nelson Chamisa won this election and he is the one who deserves the chairmanship.

"I am not the one who is saying this. I am just the spokesperson on behalf of Zimbabweans and the people of Gokwe.

"If he (Chamisa) is not the one to take the helm then we have to take it to the street on the 17th of August. The Constitution’s Section 59 allows us to demonstrate.

"ZANU PF has made it clear that power in Zimbabwe will not be transferred through the ballot. We need a democratic government in Zimbabwe. The ruling party has failed for the past 44 years.


Source - online

Must Read

'US not a good host for UN General Assembly'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe Chess sends team to 2024 Olympiad

18 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF continues to push '2030 anenge achipo'

37 mins ago | 29 Views

Lawyer exposes Grace Mugabe cousin's lies

46 mins ago | 78 Views

Middle East policy is as clear as mud

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Ramaphosa feigns shock at ANC decline

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Suspected mine extortionists in court

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Gule Wamkulu cultural gathering set for Harare

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

ZiG sabotage

5 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Chivayo fails to get Starlink deal

5 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Guvamatanga faces scrutiny over South African properties

5 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Fired MK Party MPs kiss goodbye to jobs

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

ARTUZ urges members to take sick leave on schools opening day

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Sweden, South Africa impressed by Zim tourism surge

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in another promise to fix Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Warriors out to break 29 year jinx against Cameroon

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Man busted while violating goat, flees scene naked

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Rehabilitate Bulawayo-Kezi Road to attract investments'

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chinese investors elbow out local chrome miners

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chiwenga defrauders case takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 1083 Views

MP tells govt tome clean on Chitungwiza takeover by Magaya

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Contractor spills the beans on Harare City Council

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Families stopped from registering adopted children

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Harare duo arrested for defrauding Insiza man in fake phone deal

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ex-Zipra combatants await distribution of Nitram Properties

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bosso travel to CAPS

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Councils top ZACC corruption list

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Air Zimbabwe turnaround said to be on course

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Asking Hichilema to honour campaign promises is now an offence in Zambia

21 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Air Zimbabwe reopens training schools

21 hrs ago | 3641 Views

ActionSA exposes DA in Tshwane

21 hrs ago | 1388 Views

'ANC in KZN is destroyed'

21 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

22 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 895 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

09 Sep 2024 at 13:24hrs | 2210 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

09 Sep 2024 at 13:24hrs | 666 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

09 Sep 2024 at 13:23hrs | 592 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

09 Sep 2024 at 11:29hrs | 712 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

09 Sep 2024 at 10:20hrs | 6961 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

09 Sep 2024 at 09:28hrs | 1575 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

09 Sep 2024 at 09:24hrs | 1270 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

09 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 3621 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

09 Sep 2024 at 08:47hrs | 550 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

09 Sep 2024 at 08:47hrs | 4730 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

09 Sep 2024 at 08:41hrs | 660 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

09 Sep 2024 at 08:36hrs | 1072 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

09 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1084 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

09 Sep 2024 at 08:33hrs | 775 Views

China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

09 Sep 2024 at 08:28hrs | 155 Views