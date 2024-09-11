Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Warrant of arrest for Francesco Marconati

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Harare magistrate, Mr. Donald Ndirowei, has issued a warrant of arrest for Marondera businessman Francesco Marconati after he failed to appear in court for sentencing.

Marconati was convicted of fraud last week for unlawfully removing his business partner, Ms. Li Song, from the directorship of Eagle Italian Shoes.

Although the businessman initially appeared in court in the morning, the session was adjourned to 2:15 pm as his lawyer was reportedly engaged at the High Court. However, when court resumed after lunch, Marconati was absent.

The State presented an affidavit proving that neither Marconati nor his lawyer were still involved in proceedings at the High Court, prompting the magistrate to issue the warrant.

In his ruling last week, Mr. Ndirowei found that Marconati had falsified documents claiming Ms. Song had resigned from the company without informing her. This fraudulent act led to a financial loss of US$6.8 million.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

17-year-old arrested in 800kg copper theft

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

The MK Party and the contestation of history

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Ramaphosa to host GNU dinner

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Unaccredited dealers face arrest for selling Starlink kits

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Scathing indictment of Harare City Council's corruption and mismanagement

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Lithuania seizes shipment of fire trucks to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 636 Views

Tenant bashes landlord over rent

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Rwodzi summons business tourism stakeholders over Zim MICE value

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Human rights activist engages CCZ over INNSCOR GMOs saga - CCZ responds to her complaint

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

10 hrs ago | 472 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

3 women up for assault

10 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

Woman finds rat in her bread

11 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

11 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 467 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

11 hrs ago | 395 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

11 hrs ago | 708 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

Military cog undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 248 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

11 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

11 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Chamisa defended

11 hrs ago | 499 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

13 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

14 hrs ago | 1292 Views

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

14 hrs ago | 586 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

14 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

14 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

14 hrs ago | 106 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

14 hrs ago | 142 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

14 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

15 hrs ago | 43 Views

HCC executives denied bail

15 hrs ago | 91 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

15 hrs ago | 147 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

15 hrs ago | 164 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

15 hrs ago | 233 Views