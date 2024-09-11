Warrant of arrest for Francesco Marconati

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare magistrate, Mr. Donald Ndirowei, has issued a warrant of arrest for Marondera businessman Francesco Marconati after he failed to appear in court for sentencing.Marconati was convicted of fraud last week for unlawfully removing his business partner, Ms. Li Song, from the directorship of Eagle Italian Shoes.Although the businessman initially appeared in court in the morning, the session was adjourned to 2:15 pm as his lawyer was reportedly engaged at the High Court. However, when court resumed after lunch, Marconati was absent.The State presented an affidavit proving that neither Marconati nor his lawyer were still involved in proceedings at the High Court, prompting the magistrate to issue the warrant.In his ruling last week, Mr. Ndirowei found that Marconati had falsified documents claiming Ms. Song had resigned from the company without informing her. This fraudulent act led to a financial loss of US$6.8 million.