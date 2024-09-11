Unaccredited dealers face arrest for selling Starlink kits

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has granted Starlink Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd two key licenses: a Telecommunication License for Network Services and an Internet Services Provider (National) License. These licenses will enable Starlink to provide internet services throughout Zimbabwe using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Constellation.In a statement posted on POTRAZ's official X (formerly Twitter) page, Director General Dr. Gift Machengete expressed optimism about Starlink's entry into the country, describing it as a major milestone toward achieving Zimbabwe's Vision 2030. He highlighted that Starlink's presence will foster collaboration with local network operators and internet service providers (ISPs)."This license stack authorizes Starlink to offer internet services across Zimbabwe using its LEO Satellite Constellation. In delivering these services, Starlink is working with various agencies, including existing ISPs and network operators, to distribute user terminals (kits) and, where appropriate, provide managed end-user services," Dr. Machengete stated.He also warned the public that selling or distributing Starlink user terminals without proper licensing and clearance from POTRAZ would result in legal consequences."Agencies, dealers, and ISPs must obtain clearance from POTRAZ before handling Starlink terminals. The unauthorized sale or distribution of these terminals is an offence punishable by law," he added.Dr. Machengete emphasized that Starlink's introduction will modernize Zimbabwe's internet infrastructure and improve the efficiency of internet usage across the country. He noted that incorporating LEO satellite technology will help expand broadband access, particularly in underserved areas, as Zimbabwe works to bridge the digital divide in line with Vision 2030.