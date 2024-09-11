Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A digital content creator and pastor who graduated just days ago has been found murdered following a hijacking in Delft.Marshall Ganyau, 30, was pictured smiling in his graduation gear after completing his studies in theology in Zimbabwe last month.It would be his last post to social media, followed by rest-in-peace messages from friends, family, acquaintances and followers of his digital creation platform Bhoo Here TV.Ganyau was visiting an acquaintance in Delft on September 7 when he was ambushed and abducted by three men, who bundled him into his car at gunpoint before driving off with him to Philippi.Ganyau's brother Elvis Chibvuri said their nightmare began with struggling to open a case due to the fears of a witness who saw his brother being bundled into the car.After the family contacted the tracking company, Ganyau's Audi was located in Philippi, where the suspects had already begun stripping it. The car was taken to Bellville South but the hijackers evaded the police."We have been trying to get to the mortuary to see his body, but we have to wait for the police and then the family can begin the funeral preparations," said Chibvuri."Marshall was a content creator and a pastor as well and he had just arrived in Cape Town from Zimbabwe last week."He went to meet with someone in Delft. According to a witness, he got out of the car and went to the person he wanted to see. They were having a conversation opposite a shop."A woman said that three men approached him with a gun, took his car keys, pushed him into the car and drove off with him."When she saw what happened she called a relative as she knows the family. My uncle contacted the tracker company and within one hour they found the car in Philippi, where they were starting to strip it, but Marshall was not to be found."Chibvuri said without evidence that his brother had been hijacked, the family managed to open a missing person's case and began searching hospitals and mortuaries.Sadly, Ganyau's body was found on Monday at Salt River Mortuary. Chibvuri said their family was devastated.Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were awaiting feedback from the relevant police station.The hijacking comes just days after Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais offered her condolences to the family, friends and Neighbourhood Watch colleagues of Clinton Treu, who was killed in Elsies River during an attempted hijacking.Marais earlier revealed that a total of three attempted hijackings were recorded within the space of a week last month.