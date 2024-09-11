Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) warns that the ongoing US$ shortages on the official market could further undermine the ZiG currency, amid increasing calls for comprehensive reforms to address the local currency's challenges.

This concern arises as parallel market exchange rates have surged to over US$1
22. The market's reaction to these developments has intensified inflationary pressures, jeopardizing the local currency's stability unless prompt and effective measures are taken.

Despite assurances from authorities that the situation will improve, CZI highlights that the persistent foreign currency shortages on the official market could undermine the ZiG's acceptability. According to CZI, companies are struggling to secure foreign exchange through official channels, which threatens the widespread use of the ZiG. On July 25, 2024, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) reported increased demand for foreign currency at banks, adding pressure to the exchange market.

The industrial sector also notes that the economy remains largely dollarized, even with the introduction of the ZiG currency. For instance, Hippo Valley Estates, a major sugar producer, has faced challenges with the currency. The company's revenue mix is increasingly ZiG-denominated, while suppliers are rejecting the local currency in favor of the US$.

Business leaders have expressed concerns over the scarcity of foreign currency on the Interbank Market, where the government is the primary supplier. Analysts argue that the discontinuation of the Foreign Exchange Auction System, which previously facilitated access to foreign currency for companies, has exacerbated the issue. This has left entities in need of US$ with no option but to turn to the parallel market.

Source - IOL

Must Read

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo malls deserted

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa, snubbed Mzilikazi day, headlines Munhumutapa day?

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Zimbabwe still Mpox free'

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Selmor now on Tuku gig line-up

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Robbers in dramatic school heist

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Charles Prince Airport set for upgrade

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Molefe exposes Transnet's CEO

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Missing Chegutu women found dead

10 hrs ago | 776 Views

17-year-old arrested in 800kg copper theft

13 hrs ago | 509 Views

The MK Party and the contestation of history

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Ramaphosa to host GNU dinner

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

Unaccredited dealers face arrest for selling Starlink kits

14 hrs ago | 456 Views

Warrant of arrest for Francesco Marconati

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

Scathing indictment of Harare City Council's corruption and mismanagement

14 hrs ago | 236 Views

Lithuania seizes shipment of fire trucks to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Tenant bashes landlord over rent

17 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Rwodzi summons business tourism stakeholders over Zim MICE value

18 hrs ago | 489 Views

Human rights activist engages CCZ over INNSCOR GMOs saga - CCZ responds to her complaint

18 hrs ago | 1245 Views

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

20 hrs ago | 570 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

20 hrs ago | 173 Views

3 women up for assault

20 hrs ago | 637 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

21 hrs ago | 454 Views

Woman finds rat in her bread

21 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

21 hrs ago | 269 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 229 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

21 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 551 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

22 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

22 hrs ago | 521 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

22 hrs ago | 859 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

22 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Military cog undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 304 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

22 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

22 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

22 hrs ago | 296 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

22 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Chamisa defended

22 hrs ago | 801 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

22 hrs ago | 365 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

23 hrs ago | 448 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

23 hrs ago | 2310 Views