Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe is gaining recognition for its stunning landscapes, diverse natural beauty, and as the home of Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. As the country gradually reopens to international tourism, a wave of private sector investments in safaris, camps, and entertainment is enhancing its tourism offerings, making it an appealing destination for both locals and global visitors.

A major asset for Zimbabwe is its people, known for their warm hospitality and rich cultural traditions. This genuine and vibrant atmosphere offers tourists an authentic cultural experience. As the tourism industry picks up, there is a significant opportunity for the Ministry of Tourism to capitalize on the growing interest and establish Zimbabwe as a premier global travel destination.


Despite economic challenges, Zimbabwe remains a peaceful and stable country, with some of the lowest crime rates in the region. The lack of violent crime contributes to its attractiveness as a safe and enjoyable location for both adventure and relaxation.

A key event showcasing Zimbabwe's potential as a global tourism hub is the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, running from September 12 to 14 in Bulawayo. This prominent event attracts international brands and highlights Africa's best tourism products, drawing global visitors and media attention and boosting Zimbabwe's international profile.

Adding to Zimbabwe's tourism appeal is the highly anticipated finale of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime, airing on September 13. Filmed in Zimbabwe, the episode features Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond as they explore the country's scenic landscapes in classic cars. The episode, which includes a dramatic moment on Lake Kariba, is expected to increase global interest in Zimbabwe’s natural wonders and adventure offerings.

The exposure from this episode provides the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority with a prime opportunity to promote the country as a top-tier tourist destination. By leveraging this global attention, Zimbabwe can further develop its tourism sector and attract a wider international audience.

At the launch of the World Tourism Expo, Zimbabwe's Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Barbara Rwodzi, expressed enthusiasm about the country's tourism prospects. She highlighted the expo's focus on sustainable tourism initiatives and gastronomy tourism, and introduced new Tourism Innovation Hubs to showcase innovative ideas from young academics.

With its blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and unique experiences, Zimbabwe is poised for a bright future in tourism. The combination of these factors positions Zimbabwe as a destination with limitless potential.


