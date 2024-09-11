Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

News / Local

Food security and public health in Zimbabwe are increasingly at risk due to the persistent issue of genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Despite a national ban on GMOs, illegal importation of these products continues, raising significant public health concerns. Rutendo Matinyarare, a prominent Zimbabwean activist, is at the forefront of this battle, working tirelessly to expose and combat the infiltration of GMOs into the country.Zimbabwe's ban on GMOs was instituted to protect citizens from potential health risks, following a period of severe agricultural disruptions and a troubling rise in cancer rates linked to imported maize meal. Although the government maintains the ban, certain exceptions are made for GMO maize used in animal feed. Nonetheless, companies like Innscor, in collaboration with South Africa's Tiger Brands, have been accused of smuggling GMO products into Zimbabwe, undermining the ban.Matinyarare has played a crucial role in highlighting these illegal activities, accusing corporations of prioritizing profit over public safety. Independent tests on products from companies such as Innscor, Blue Ribbon, and Sturpo have revealed the presence of glyphosate, a toxic chemical banned in over 30 countries due to its carcinogenic properties. This illegal importation not only violates national law but also introduces harmful substances into Zimbabwe's food supply, posing a serious threat to public health.South Africa, a major producer of GMOs, has extensive GMO crop cultivation, with maize accounting for a significant portion. The widespread adoption of GMOs in South Africa, along with the rising incidence of cancer across Africa, underscores the urgency of addressing this issue. The Cancer Atlas reports alarming increases in cancer rates, including cervical, breast, and prostate cancers, in Zimbabwe and South Africa. Studies linking glyphosate to cancer and other chronic diseases further highlight the need for action.Zimbabwe's high cancer rates, among the worst globally, are exacerbated by the illegal importation of GMOs. Matinyarare has accused smuggling companies of knowingly endangering public health for profit. His advocacy for stricter testing and enforcement is crucial in ensuring that only non-GMO products reach the market.The issue of GMO infiltration reflects a broader problem of food sovereignty in Africa. The influence of multinational corporations, often supported by corrupt officials, threatens local health and autonomy. Matinyarare's activism is not just about food safety but also about resisting food colonialism and reclaiming control over Africa's food systems.Immediate action is needed to protect Zimbabweans from harmful food products, enforce GMO bans, and challenge the influence of multinational corporations. Matinyarare's ongoing efforts are vital in securing safe and healthy food for Zimbabweans, ensuring that future generations can enjoy a safe and sustainable food supply.