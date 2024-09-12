Latest News Editor's Choice


Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Bulawayo
2 hrs ago
Despite this year's Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo witnessing extreme hotel occupancy and overload, Tourism Minister, Barbara Rwodzi has appealed to fellow Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe to minimise security surveillance systems amongst hoteliers, airports, borders and major highways through routine police deployment countrywide.


Speaking in Bulawayo this Thursday during an oversubscribed Scholastic Tourism Conference, Rwodzi jokingly appealed to Ministerial Police Boss, Kazembe Kazembe to command officers countrywide to deliberately delay launching arrests and detentions amongst domestic and international tourists (suspected offenders) so that 'at least they have two to three meals' or few days to spend their money.

"I am always in touch with my colleague, Minister Kazembe Kazembe telling him that your security is too much, hence need improvement; and I'm happy that there are new systems that are just coming now," Rwodzi said.

"The security system must tell you to leave the airport. I appeal that you leave them, let them go and book into their hotel rooms [checking-in]. Let them sleep and allow them to at least have two or three dinners and nights. Then you arrest them. Do not block them at the airport. Don't block them at the border," Rwodzi added.

Rwodzi claimed that if the security sector has a good system, they would be able to put in place effective surveillances which enable authorities to follow supposed offenders so that they investigate arrest not arresting to investigate.

"So while you are still investigating, they are booked somewhere and they are spending money because our industry does not know whether the money is black or white. In such a process, we remain on the top in contributing to the GDP," Rwodzi said.

Meanwhile, Minister Rwodzi expressed her gratitude following a resounding success of the 2024 Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo which has exceedingly recorded full capacity in hotel occupancy.

"The event has been so popular that all hotels in the City of Kings are fully booked and we are very happy that Bulawayo is fully packed," Rwodzi said.

"I was very happy, this morning when I was briefed that all hotels in Bulawayo are full. All that we want, and aim for, as the tourism and hospitality industry, is to ensure that all hotels are full," Rwodzi further disclosed.

"To say who is occupying the hotel is not our business to know. To know what they are doing in the hotels, we don't care, because its none of our business. Tourism knows no sin, it knows no perfection, it knows that we just want money in the hotels," Minister Rwodzi said.

The Minister has however [later] expressed gratitude on the security sector for their improved policing efforts, which have created a safer environment for tourists.

Source - Gideon Madzikatidze in Bulawayo

