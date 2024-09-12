Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ian Khama appears in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Botswana President Ian Khama is back in the country and is appearing in Court at the moment.

The former president was accused along with three others including an ex-intelligence chief, a former police commissioner and an ex-deputy permanent secretary.

All three face a total of 38 charges.

Illegal possession of firearms is one of the criminal charges faced by the former president.

Under Botswana law, the illegal possession of guns could lead to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Ian Khama ruled Botswana between 2008 and 2018.

In November 2021 the former president went into a self-imposed exile in South Africa.

In 2023, a Botswana court on Friday dismissed an application by former President Ian Khama to have an arrest warrant against him struck down.

The warrant was issued by a regional magistrate in late December after Khama, who has been living in South Africa since November 2021, failed to turn up in court to answer charges laid against him in April.

The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and procuring the registration of a firearm by false pretence among others.

The high court in Gaborone ruled that Khama's application failed to meet the requirements for the warrant to be set aside or delayed, and said he also failed to justify why the matter should be treated as urgent.

His lawyer said Khama has not yet made a decision on appealing the judgement.

Khama has missed court appearances since he was charged in April, saying he feared for his life in Botswana.

He has been in a protracted feud with his successor President Mokgweetsi Masisi which resulted in him quitting the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019.



Source - Reuters

Must Read

Witch hunters sent to prison

39 mins ago | 38 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

50 mins ago | 94 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

53 mins ago | 182 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

7 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

7 hrs ago | 681 Views

'City of Harare now a crime scene'

7 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

7 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to increase number of nursing graduates

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

7 hrs ago | 321 Views

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Bulawayo man reports lawyer to Law Society of Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Dembare off to Francistown

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe economic saboteurs go after Finance ministry?

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Treble boost for Bosso

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chirewa, Nees in fall out

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

Starving Zimbabweans to feed on overpopulating elephants

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

8 hrs ago | 748 Views

Pravin Gordhan kicks the proverbial bucket

8 hrs ago | 808 Views

John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

22 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

12 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2546 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

12 Sep 2024 at 11:17hrs | 4441 Views

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

12 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 1233 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

12 Sep 2024 at 11:12hrs | 827 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

12 Sep 2024 at 10:56hrs | 3528 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

12 Sep 2024 at 10:28hrs | 2215 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

12 Sep 2024 at 10:06hrs | 721 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

12 Sep 2024 at 10:01hrs | 2763 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

12 Sep 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1479 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

12 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1258 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

12 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 605 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

12 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 424 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

12 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 625 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

12 Sep 2024 at 07:23hrs | 723 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

12 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 384 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

12 Sep 2024 at 07:15hrs | 110 Views

Bulawayo malls deserted

12 Sep 2024 at 07:13hrs | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa, snubbed Mzilikazi day, headlines Munhumutapa day?

12 Sep 2024 at 07:11hrs | 692 Views

'Zimbabwe still Mpox free'

12 Sep 2024 at 07:08hrs | 108 Views