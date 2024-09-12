Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THIS morning, President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially launched the Inaugural Presidential Golf Day at the Royal Harare Golf Club in Harare.The tournament is a key component of the ED-UNZA fundraising program, aimed at supporting various community and educational initiatives.With 176 players participating, the event has attracted golf enthusiasts from across the nation, showcasing the sport's growing popularity in Zimbabwe.President Mnangagwa expressed enthusiasm for the event, emphasising the importance of sports in promoting unity and development within the country.The tournament will culminate in a prize-giving ceremony for the winners, scheduled to take place during a dinner at State House later today.This event aims to celebrate the achievements of the players while furthering the goals of the fundraising initiative.The ED-UNZA programme is designed to enhance educational opportunities and support infrastructural development at the University of Zambia, with potential spill over benefits for Zimbabwean students.