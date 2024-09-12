Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga backs ZiG

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's monetary policy framework, coupled with the introduction of a stable currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), has fostered transactional simplicity, certainty and predictability in the country's monetary and financial services sector, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He made the remarks yesterday at a dinner ahead of today's 59th meeting of the Committee of Central Bank Governors in SADC (CCBG) in Victoria Falls where he stood in for President Mnangagwa, the current SADC chair.

The CCBG is responsible for the development of financial institutions and markets, cooperation in international and regional financial relations, monetary investment and foreign exchange policies.

Chiwenga said Zimbabwe's present monetary framework stability had also been buttressed by marked positive movement on all other economic development indicators.

"Your 59th committee meeting, that you are holding tomorrow (today), comes at the appropriate time when the Government of Zimbabwe has successfully launched the new structured currency called Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)."

He said the Zimbabwe Gold currency is a home-grown solution, which is structured to be fully-backed by a basket of reserve assets, which include gold and other precious minerals and foreign currency.

"The structured currency has fostered simplicity, certainty and predictability in Zimbabwe's monetary and financial affairs. The Government has remained committed to rallying the nation to embrace the Zimbabwe Gold currency and working tirelessly to promote the wider use of our local currency," said the VP. Through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, he said, the Government is putting in place measures that will eliminate gaps that are creating speculative tendencies and unethical business behaviour in the exchange market.

"The positive developments in Zimbabwe Gold and adoption of a floating exchange rate management framework by Zimbabwe, augurs well with the SADC objective of fostering monetary integration in the region, which should see SADC becoming a Monetary Union in the next few years," said Chiwenga.

He reminded governors that diaspora remittances were playing a critical role in boosting foreign currency inflows to finance economic development and called for the adoption of measures to address impediments to attracting diaspora financial flows and ensure that the transmission channels are seamless.

Chiwenga told the SADC Central Bank Governors that their role has been and remains key in creating and sustaining conducive macroeconomic and financial sector environments necessary for progressive investment and development in their countries.

"This includes supporting financing of investments and taking leadership in the space of financial technology as well as other innovations around digital payment systems.

"Let me take this opportunity to commend you for your sterling work aimed at promoting the SADC regional integration agenda, through the efforts of the Committee of Central Bank Governors and its sub-committees.

"Your committee has been pivotal in facilitating the deepening of regional integration, collaboration and cooperation within SADC and broader at the African integration level".


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

52 mins ago | 67 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

1 hr ago | 134 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

7 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

7 hrs ago | 700 Views

'City of Harare now a crime scene'

7 hrs ago | 928 Views

Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

7 hrs ago | 883 Views

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to increase number of nursing graduates

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bulawayo man reports lawyer to Law Society of Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Dembare off to Francistown

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe economic saboteurs go after Finance ministry?

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Treble boost for Bosso

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

7 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chirewa, Nees in fall out

7 hrs ago | 346 Views

Starving Zimbabweans to feed on overpopulating elephants

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

8 hrs ago | 774 Views

Pravin Gordhan kicks the proverbial bucket

8 hrs ago | 816 Views

John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

22 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

12 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2547 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

12 Sep 2024 at 11:17hrs | 4445 Views

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

12 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 1234 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

12 Sep 2024 at 11:12hrs | 827 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

12 Sep 2024 at 10:56hrs | 3530 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

12 Sep 2024 at 10:28hrs | 2226 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

12 Sep 2024 at 10:06hrs | 722 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

12 Sep 2024 at 10:01hrs | 2795 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

12 Sep 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1483 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

12 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1258 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

12 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 606 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

12 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 425 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

12 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 626 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

12 Sep 2024 at 07:23hrs | 726 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

12 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 384 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

12 Sep 2024 at 07:15hrs | 112 Views

Bulawayo malls deserted

12 Sep 2024 at 07:13hrs | 1005 Views