News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have released a statement acknowledging the death of former Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, without any expression of sorrow. The party harshly criticized his role in government, accusing him of leading the downfall of several key state-owned enterprises and betraying the country's economic interests.In the statement, the EFF condemned Gordhan for what it described as the "collapse" of South Africa's vital public institutions, including Eskom, South African Airways (SAA), Transnet, and Denel. The party accused Gordhan of selling national assets to private interests, resulting in severe consequences for workers and families across the country. According to the EFF, Gordhan's policies contributed to unemployment, poverty, and the erosion of public services, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake."Gordhan will be remembered as an unapologetic instrument of capitalism," the statement read, blaming his "greed" for the failure of key state entities that are now mired in financial and operational crises. The EFF also emphasized that, despite his death, Gordhan had gone "unpunished" for what they called his crimes against the South African people.The statement underscored the belief that Gordhan's legacy would be one of "destruction and betrayal," with the party vowing that the people of South Africa would not forget the damage attributed to his leadership.Pravin Gordhan, who served in various senior government positions over his career, had been a controversial figure, particularly in his role overseeing public enterprises. His defenders argue that he sought to address corruption and inefficiency within these entities, while critics, like the EFF, accuse him of pushing for privatization and austerity measures at the expense of the working class.The EFF's response reflects their long-standing opposition to Gordhan's policies and their broader critique of South Africa's economic trajectory under his leadership.