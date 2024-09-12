Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a landmark event on Friday, the University of Zimbabwe celebrated its first cohort of graduates under the innovative Education 5.0 model, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the University's Chancellor, presiding over the ceremony.A total of 6,778 graduates received their degrees, including 16 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 11 Masters in Philosophy, and 5,319 undergraduate degrees. Additionally, 1,432 graduates completed various postgraduate programs.University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo, highlighted the significance of this year's graduation, marking the first full cycle of the Education 5.0 model introduced in December 2020. The model aims to integrate academic learning with practical skills to address real-world challenges."This year's graduation is particularly special as we celebrate the inaugural cohort of graduates from the Heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy. These graduates are now equipped with advanced skills and competencies designed to offer knowledge and technology-based solutions tailored to meet national needs," Professor Mapfumo said.The Vice Chancellor also detailed ongoing initiatives at the University to enhance student practical experience and research productivity. These initiatives include the commissioning of three USAID agro-processing plants in September 2023, which are now producing over 67 products entering the market.The University is also collaborating with farmers to develop value chains for key crops like sweet potatoes, soybeans, and maize. This effort aims to boost agro-industrial processing and provide better market access for farmers.