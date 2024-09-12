Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe received a significant boost in humanitarian aid from Belarus yesterday to address the severe impacts of the El-Nino-induced drought affecting over nine million people in the country.The aid package included food supplies, agricultural equipment, clothing, and various supplements, aimed at alleviating the suffering caused by the drought.At the handover ceremony, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe expressed deep gratitude to Belarus for its support. He underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship between Zimbabwe and Belarus in combating the drought."We are truly appreciative of the assistance provided by the Government of Belarus," Minister Garwe said. "Approximately 9.2 million Zimbabweans are affected by this drought. In response, President Mnangagwa has initiated a project to drill boreholes in all 35,000 villages across the country to ensure access to clean water for drinking, livestock, and horticultural purposes."Belarus' Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations, Ihar Bolatau, reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe's efforts in overcoming the drought and advancing its economic development."We are here to ensure that Zimbabwe has the necessary resources to mitigate the effects of the El-Nino-induced drought," Bolatau stated. "Our goal is to support Zimbabwe's economic growth and its vision of becoming an upper middle-income society by 2030, despite the challenges posed by the drought."