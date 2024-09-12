Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
A court in Georgia has dismissed two of the 10 criminal charges against Donald Trump and one other charge against his allies for alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled on Thursday that the southern state did not have the authority to bring the specific charges related to the alleged filing of false documents in federal court.

Judge McAfee allowed the rest of the case to move forward, including eight charges against Trump, out of the original 13.

Three other charges against Trump were dropped earlier this year after the same judge ruled that the charges lacked detail.

Steven Sadow, a lawyer for Trump, praised the ruling, saying: "President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again."

Judge McAfee on Thursday said that the two dropped charges fell under federal jurisdiction, rather than under Georgia state law.

The dropped charges against Trump include conspiracy to commit false documents and conspiracy to commit forgery, according to court documents.

Two of his co-defendants had their charges of forgery dropped as well.

According to the indictment filed in August 2023 by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump conspired with 18 other defendants to interfere in the election result.

The group "refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump".

Part of the alleged plot included Trump's phone call to Georgia's top election official, in which he pleaded with him to "to find 11,780 votes" - the margin in which he lost to Mr Biden.

Trump - and 14 co-defendants - have pleaded not guilty to racketeering and other state charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the former president's loss in Georgia.

Four others have pleaded guilty.

The case has largely been put on hold since June, after Ms Willis was found to have had a romantic relationship with one of the lead prosecutors in the case.

A Georgia appeals court is currently considering whether Ms Willis must step aside from the case due to the allegations of misconduct presented by defence lawyers.


Source - bbc news

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

57 mins ago | 61 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

6 hrs ago | 957 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

7 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

12 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'City of Harare now a crime scene'

12 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

12 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

12 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to increase number of nursing graduates

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo man reports lawyer to Law Society of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 378 Views

Dembare off to Francistown

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

12 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimbabwe economic saboteurs go after Finance ministry?

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Treble boost for Bosso

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

12 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chirewa, Nees in fall out

12 hrs ago | 412 Views

Starving Zimbabweans to feed on overpopulating elephants

13 hrs ago | 416 Views

Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

13 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Pravin Gordhan kicks the proverbial bucket

13 hrs ago | 903 Views

John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

12 Sep 2024 at 17:03hrs | 2048 Views

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

12 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2561 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

12 Sep 2024 at 11:17hrs | 4515 Views

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

12 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 1252 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

12 Sep 2024 at 11:12hrs | 835 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

12 Sep 2024 at 10:56hrs | 3575 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

12 Sep 2024 at 10:28hrs | 2268 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

12 Sep 2024 at 10:06hrs | 738 Views