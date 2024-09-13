Man assaulted over beer sips

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 20-year-old man from Mhlotshana Village in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South, has been remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting a drinking companion in a dispute over beer.Khulumani Ndlovu appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing an assault charge. He was remanded in custody until September 25, when his trial is set to begin.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa informed the court that the incident occurred last Saturday night at Mhlotshana business centre, where Ndlovu and Madodana Sibanda were drinking together.Ndlovu reportedly left his beer under Sibanda's care, intending to return shortly. However, when he came back, he found that Sibanda had consumed his beer.Ndlovu demanded compensation, but Sibanda refused, leading to a confrontation. In response, Ndlovu allegedly picked up an iron bar and struck Sibanda on the head, causing him to fall. Other patrons intervened to stop the attack.Sibanda sustained a swollen head from the assault and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.