'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana has downplayed Zimbabwe's threat to his team's ambitions of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals from Group J. The Manchester United shot-stopper believes Kenya poses the only real challenge in the group, which also includes Namibia.

Onana's remarks came after Cameroon and Zimbabwe played out a goalless draw at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday. Despite Zimbabwe creating better chances against their higher-ranked opponents, they were unable to capitalize and secure all three points.

Cameroon will next face Kenya in back-to-back fixtures next month, while Zimbabwe will clash with Namibia. Onana admitted that the match against Zimbabwe was tough but insisted that Kenya remains their primary competition in the group.

Speaking to Sky Sports upon his return to England, the Manchester United goalkeeper said, "Kenya is the only team in our group giving us competition, but I hope we make it to the qualifying round. The game against Zimbabwe was a little bit hard, but we came out with a point, which is good."

Cameroon are unbeaten after two games, having secured a 1-0 victory over Namibia in their opening match. They currently sit at the top of the group alongside Kenya, who are also unbeaten, following a 2-1 victory over Namibia and a goalless draw with Zimbabwe in their opening fixture.

Zimbabwe, under new coach Michael Nees, are third in the standings with two points, while Namibia is bottom with no points from two matches. Zimbabwe and Namibia have been forced to play their home matches in Uganda and South Africa, respectively, due to the lack of Caf-certified stadiums in their countries.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the Afcon finals set for Morocco next year, with the final two rounds of matches scheduled for November.

Nees, who has overseen two matches so far, expressed optimism about his team's future performances. Zimbabwe's spirited display against Cameroon has given him confidence, despite their inability to convert numerous chances.

Zimbabwe dominated the game against the Indomitable Lions, restricting them to zero shots on target while managing five of their own. In total, Zimbabwe took 17 shots compared to Cameroon's 13, even with the latter boasting stars like Onana, Napoli's Frank Zambo Anguissa, Brighton's Carlos Baleba, and captain Vincent Aboubakar.

Reflecting on the match, Nees said, "When you look at the performance against Cameroon, it's very encouraging. We need to continue to work, stay focused, and be disciplined. The results will automatically come."

Source - newsday

