Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
For more than 40 years, Bongani Ncube and Patricia Baleni have carried the pain of losing their fathers in the Matabeleland massacres in which thousands of Zimbabweans were murdered in the 1980s.

But neither believe village-level hearings launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July as a "pilgrimage towards healing" will bring closure.

Ncube said he was three when soldiers shot his father a few metres from their home in Matabeleland North province in 1983, the year the then prime minister Robert Mugabe sent troops to crush dissent in the ethnic Ndebele heartland.

Mugabe had claimed Joshua Nkomo, his old ally in the fight against white rule who drew much of his support from Matabeleland, was plotting against him.

Ncube's father was a government veterinary worker and local leader of Nkomo's ZAPU party, the main target of the red-beret unit deployed by Mugabe, head of the mostly Shona ZANU party.
In his pyjamas

Baleni last saw her father, a school teacher, in 1983 when she was 19. Armed men dragged him from their home in Midlands in the dead of night, she told AFP.

"They took him in his pyjamas with no shoes… Just outside the house were some blood stains."

Relatives, other teachers and students scoured the bush but never found Clement Baleni, who was not known to be politically active. The family fled the area in fear, losing possessions and livestock.

No definitive death toll has been established but Mugabe's Fifth Brigade, trained by North Korean instructors, is estimated to have killed up to 20,000 people between 1983 and 1987.

Civilians were tortured, raped and forced from their homes in the operation named Gukurahundi, a Shona term that loosely translates as "the early rain that washes away the chaff".

Previous government attempts at addressing the killings have been feeble. The findings of two commissions of inquiry set up by Mugabe in the 1980s have never been made public.

There has never been a government apology and Mugabe did not acknowledge responsibility before he died in 2019.

Two months since the new process was announced, survivors have not been informed about them or invited to take part, Ncube said.

"For purposes of transparency and a show of sincerity, such a process should be centred on survivors and not be led by the state, because some of the actors were heavily involved in the massacres," he told AFP.
'Public relations'

Many question Mnangagwa's sincerity in announcing the new initiative. President since 2017, he was national security minister at the time.

A fierce critic is traditional leader Nhlanhla Ndiweni, exiled in Britain, for whom Gukurahundi was an attempted Ndebele genocide.

It is "a futile public relations exercise meant to hoodwink people into believing that something is being done". But in reality, "it's a nullity", he said.

The ZAPU party refuses to take part.

"The hearings can go ahead and those who wish to can participate in them, but the whole scheme is flawed and, as ZAPU, we won't take part," party secretary Mthulisi Hanana told AFP.

Midlands State University conflict resolution lecturer Arthur Chikerema said Mnangagwa may be trying to burnish his legacy and the announcement of hearings may be more "tactical than tactful".

It has not been made clear whether the process will result in justice or compensation, "both desirous aspects of reconciliation", he said.

"Instead of wanting to be a Father Christmas or knight in shining armour, the president should have allowed for the establishment of an independent truth-telling commission which would result in genuine reconciliation, not this façade," Chikerema said.

But a coalition of human rights organisations sees this new attempt to address Gukurahundi as a "noble cause".

"In transitional justice, there is a principle known as 'working with the grain', meaning that even if a process is flawed, it is a foundation which can be built upon," said National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) coordinator, Fortune Kuhudzebwe.

Source - AFP

Must Read

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Another Zimbabwe general dies

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

19 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

21 hrs ago | 597 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

21 hrs ago | 648 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

22 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 681 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

22 hrs ago | 905 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

22 hrs ago | 3350 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

22 hrs ago | 774 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

23 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

23 hrs ago | 935 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

13 Sep 2024 at 14:08hrs | 506 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

13 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 781 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

13 Sep 2024 at 13:54hrs | 1815 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

13 Sep 2024 at 13:10hrs | 1647 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

13 Sep 2024 at 13:07hrs | 179 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

13 Sep 2024 at 13:03hrs | 1671 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

13 Sep 2024 at 09:44hrs | 294 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

13 Sep 2024 at 08:12hrs | 2634 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

13 Sep 2024 at 08:12hrs | 1534 Views