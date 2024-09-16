Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Zimbabwean official from a drought-stricken southern district has issued a heartfelt plea for Zimbabwean immigrants living in neighboring South Africa to urgently assist their families and relatives back home, who are grappling with severe hunger and poverty due to a devastating El Niño-induced drought.

Zimbabwe, like many countries in Southern Africa, is experiencing one of the worst droughts in recent memory, leading to widespread crop failures and livestock losses. The impact of the drought has been catastrophic, leaving millions vulnerable to hunger and disease. Current estimates indicate that approximately 7.6 million people, or half of Zimbabwe's population, are in dire need of lifesaving humanitarian aid, food assistance, and support for their livelihoods.

The drought has compounded existing challenges in Zimbabwe, including governance and policy failures, economic mismanagement, political repression, and rampant corruption. As a result, the country's agricultural sector and rural communities have been severely affected, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Zimbabwean immigrants in South Africa, who sought better opportunities and escape from their country's harsh conditions, are now being urged to step forward and offer support to their families and communities back home. The official's call to action highlights the critical role that remittances and support from the diaspora can play in addressing the immediate needs of those affected by the drought.

The Zimbabwean government has been coordinating efforts to provide humanitarian aid and support to affected areas, but the scale of the crisis requires a concerted effort from all sectors, including the diaspora. The influx of support from immigrants could significantly alleviate the suffering of those struggling with hunger and poverty.

The official's plea underscores the growing recognition of the diaspora's role in national recovery efforts. Many Zimbabweans living abroad maintain strong ties with their families and communities, and their contributions can be vital in times of crisis. The appeal also reflects the broader challenges faced by Zimbabwe as it contends with the ongoing impacts of climate change and economic instability.

As the drought continues to wreak havoc, the need for international and local support remains urgent. The hope is that Zimbabweans abroad will heed the call and assist in mitigating the effects of the drought, contributing to relief efforts and helping to sustain their families and communities during this critical period.

Source - online

