Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
A ZIMBABWE National Army major appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing allegations of raping his biological daughter.

The matter was heard before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The accused person was remanded in custody to September 23 and advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

State prosecutor Mercy Masamvi opposed bail saying the accused person is a powerful army officer who abused his power to sexually harass a minor.

She further opposed bail indicating that the accused is facing a serious offence.

It is the State's case that on Sunday, the accused person, who was sharing a bed with his daughter, suddenly pinned and raped her.

The court heard that the complainant escaped and narrated her ordeal to her sister, who was in the next room.

The matter was reported at ZRP Epworth leading to his arrest.


Source - newsday

