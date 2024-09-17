Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Migrant rights organizations in South Africa have strongly condemned recent immigration raids that predominantly targeted Zimbabwean nationals. The sweeping operations, conducted across central business districts in various towns and cities on Monday, led to the arrest of hundreds of undocumented foreign nationals, many of whom were found working in local businesses without proper legal documentation.

The raids have sparked significant backlash, with critics accusing South African authorities of disproportionately targeting Zimbabweans. Gabriel Shumba, legal director at Global Immigration and Legal Consultancy, stated that the raids were disproportionately aimed at Zimbabweans and criticized the hurdles faced by Zimbabweans seeking to regularize their stay in South Africa.

"While we do not condone illegal immigration, it is important to note the significant barriers Zimbabweans face in legalizing their status," Shumba said. "These actions appear to target Zimbabweans unfairly and may be inconsistent with the Constitution and the Promotion of Access to Justice Act."

Shumba also condemned the mass deportations, arguing that they violate international human rights standards and norms. The rights groups have voiced concerns over the fairness and legality of such actions.

In response to the potential mass deportations, the Zimbabwean government has expressed readiness to manage the return of its citizens. Public Service Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha announced that the government is finalizing renovations of reception and support centers at Beitbridge and Plumtree to accommodate and reintegrate returnees. "Our capability to handle any number of returning citizens cannot be doubted," Dinha assured Parliament, highlighting Zimbabwe's previous successes in managing large returns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amidst the political climate in South Africa ahead of this year's elections, some opposition parties have pledged to deport Zimbabweans and other Africans if they win. This has fueled fears and tensions among migrant communities.

The situation remains fluid as both the South African and Zimbabwean governments navigate the complexities of immigration policy and human rights considerations.


Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

29 mins ago | 51 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

31 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

32 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

33 mins ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe's missing link

34 mins ago | 10 Views

BCC, CBD tenants clash over evictions

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's regime is demonic, says Mzembi

35 mins ago | 17 Views

Lawyers raise alarm over police conduct at court

36 mins ago | 16 Views

National Sports Stadium bucket seat installations update

40 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa govt to force motorists to purchase radio licence

42 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter crash inquiry begins

43 mins ago | 17 Views

Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

44 mins ago | 9 Views

Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

45 mins ago | 26 Views

No democracy in Zimbabwe's opposition

45 mins ago | 10 Views

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

46 mins ago | 3 Views

England-born Curran wants to play for Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 20 Views

Kaindu throws in towel

50 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabweans prefer democracy to military rule

52 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in huge abalone bust in Cape Town

53 mins ago | 41 Views

William Ruto visits Germany: German press rebukes his claims about labour contracts.

11 hrs ago | 483 Views

200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zim-SA cultural heritages to transform tourism and trade

11 hrs ago | 154 Views

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

13 hrs ago | 924 Views

Man promises to bribe rape witness with a tin of baked beans

13 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chitungwiza issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

13 hrs ago | 222 Views

Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

13 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Drying Zambezi river threatens Zimbabwe and Zambia's energy future

18 hrs ago | 587 Views

Trump points finger at Democrats over latest assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

WATCH: Kingdom Blue faces complaints over unpaid dues

22 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

24 hrs ago | 795 Views

Munhumutapa Day, a strategic counter to the growing Ndebele nationalism?

24 hrs ago | 1173 Views

'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

24 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

17 Sep 2024 at 06:53hrs | 641 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

17 Sep 2024 at 06:52hrs | 353 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

17 Sep 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1376 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

17 Sep 2024 at 06:49hrs | 137 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

17 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 642 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

17 Sep 2024 at 06:46hrs | 4141 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

17 Sep 2024 at 06:44hrs | 174 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

17 Sep 2024 at 06:43hrs | 323 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

17 Sep 2024 at 06:41hrs | 353 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

17 Sep 2024 at 06:38hrs | 665 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

17 Sep 2024 at 06:35hrs | 240 Views