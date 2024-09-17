Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Migrant rights organizations in South Africa have strongly condemned recent immigration raids that predominantly targeted Zimbabwean nationals. The sweeping operations, conducted across central business districts in various towns and cities on Monday, led to the arrest of hundreds of undocumented foreign nationals, many of whom were found working in local businesses without proper legal documentation.The raids have sparked significant backlash, with critics accusing South African authorities of disproportionately targeting Zimbabweans. Gabriel Shumba, legal director at Global Immigration and Legal Consultancy, stated that the raids were disproportionately aimed at Zimbabweans and criticized the hurdles faced by Zimbabweans seeking to regularize their stay in South Africa."While we do not condone illegal immigration, it is important to note the significant barriers Zimbabweans face in legalizing their status," Shumba said. "These actions appear to target Zimbabweans unfairly and may be inconsistent with the Constitution and the Promotion of Access to Justice Act."Shumba also condemned the mass deportations, arguing that they violate international human rights standards and norms. The rights groups have voiced concerns over the fairness and legality of such actions.In response to the potential mass deportations, the Zimbabwean government has expressed readiness to manage the return of its citizens. Public Service Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha announced that the government is finalizing renovations of reception and support centers at Beitbridge and Plumtree to accommodate and reintegrate returnees. "Our capability to handle any number of returning citizens cannot be doubted," Dinha assured Parliament, highlighting Zimbabwe's previous successes in managing large returns during the COVID-19 pandemic.Amidst the political climate in South Africa ahead of this year's elections, some opposition parties have pledged to deport Zimbabweans and other Africans if they win. This has fueled fears and tensions among migrant communities.The situation remains fluid as both the South African and Zimbabwean governments navigate the complexities of immigration policy and human rights considerations.