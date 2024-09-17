Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has been urged to allocate devolution funds to the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project, which is considered crucial for resolving Bulawayo's long-standing water crisis. The ambitious project, aimed at drawing water from the Zambezi River to Bulawayo, has faced numerous delays and has yet to be completed despite several deadlines.President Emmerson Mnangagwa had pledged to finalize the project before last year's elections, but construction has stalled since the August 2023 elections. The delay has heightened concerns about the impact of climate change on water availability in the Matabeleland region.Bulawayo Senator Collet Ndlovu called for devolution funds to be directed toward the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable water solutions. Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday, Ndlovu emphasized the importance of addressing the water crisis to safeguard livelihoods and mitigate the effects of climate change."We are expecting that the government can look into devolution funds so that they may be channeled to the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project, so that people can get livelihoods because water is life," Ndlovu stated. He underscored the severity of the water shortage, noting that residents in Bulawayo often go three to five weeks without water, severely impacting their daily lives.The Gwayi-Shangani Dam project has a long history, with initial plans dating back to 1912. However, the project has faced repeated setbacks due to high costs and changing priorities. Despite several budget allocations and revised timelines, the project remains at the early stages of implementation.The ongoing water crisis in Bulawayo has been exacerbated by climate change and inadequate infrastructure. The local government has struggled to manage the crisis without additional support from the central government, which has yet to declare Bulawayo a water crisis area. This designation would enable the city to seek external resources for urgent short-to-medium-term projects.The Gwayi-Shangani Dam, which involves piping water 452 kilometers from the Zambezi River to Bulawayo, is seen as a long-term solution to the city's water shortages. Ndlovu's call for devolution funds to support the project reflects a growing recognition of the need for sustained investment in critical infrastructure to address water scarcity and improve living conditions in the region.As Bulawayo continues to grapple with water shortages, the allocation of devolution funds to the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project could provide much-needed relief and support the city's efforts to secure a reliable and sustainable water supply.