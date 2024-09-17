Dynamos eye windfall

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean football giants Dynamos FC are on the brink of a significant financial boost as they close in on a potential US$400,000 windfall if they advance to the group stages of the TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup.Dynamos have already made impressive progress in the tournament, overcoming Zambia's Zesco United 1-0 on aggregate in the first preliminary round last month. The crucial goal was scored by Tanaka Shandirwa in the first leg, with the second leg in Zambia ending in a goalless draw.Their success continued into the second preliminary round, where they secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Orapa United at Francistown Stadium in the first leg. The second leg, scheduled to take place at Dynamos' home ground this Sunday, will determine whether they advance to the group stages and secure the substantial prize money.For participating in the preliminary stages, Dynamos received US$50,000, as announced by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) last month. This increased prize money structure was part of Caf's initiative to support clubs competing in continental competitions."In line with Confédération Africaine de Football president Patrice Motsepe's promise to enhance club competitions and provide more financial assistance, clubs participating in the preliminary stages of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League and TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup will each receive US$50,000," Caf had stated.This financial boost marks a significant change from previous practices, where clubs had to advance to the group stages to be eligible for prize money. Caf's move aims to address concerns related to the costs of travel and logistics associated with continental football and is expected to encourage more clubs to participate in these competitions.Dynamos' progress comes in contrast to reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, who were eliminated in the early stages of the Caf Champions League by AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite their exit, Ngezi Platinum also received US$50,000 as part of Caf's new financial support structure.Should Dynamos advance to the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup, they will be guaranteed US$550,000. Reaching the semi-finals would secure them US$750,000, with the winner of the competition receiving a staggering US$2 million and the runners-up earning US$1 million.The Caf Champions League offers an even more lucrative prize, with the winner receiving US$4 million.Dynamos' pursuit of the TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup not only holds the promise of significant financial rewards but also represents a major opportunity for the club to make its mark on the continental stage. The upcoming second leg against Orapa United will be crucial in determining their path forward in the competition.