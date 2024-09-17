Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has confirmed that the helicopter which crash-landed at an airstrip in Masvingo on Sunday was initially meant to transport President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The President, who was celebrating his 82nd birthday at Great Zimbabwe Monuments on the same day, was not on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere revealed during a post-Cabinet media briefing last night that the helicopter, which experienced a technical fault leading to the crash, was intended to fly President Mnangagwa. The aircraft had only crew members on board, and there were no fatalities reported.

"The helicopter was supposed to fly the President, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, but experienced a technical fault and crash-landed. The President was not on board. The helicopter had crew members only on board and there were no fatalities," Muswere said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is conducting an investigation into the incident, though details of the investigation have yet to be released.

This recent accident adds to a series of previous crashes involving military helicopters. Notably, in April 2021, a military helicopter crashed into a house near Harare, resulting in the deaths of three crew members and a child. Another crash occurred in April 2022 near Chibhero Agricultural College in Mhondoro, followed by a separate incident in Chitungwiza involving an Mi-35 helicopter gunship later that year. Investigations into these past incidents have also not been made public.

During the briefing, Muswere also addressed other government matters. He noted that beneficiary registration and data cleaning for the Urban Cash for Cereal Scheme were ongoing, and as of September 12, 2024, a total of 3,859.15 metric tonnes of mealie-meal/maize grain had been collected under the Emergency School Feeding Programme.

Additionally, Muswere announced that Cabinet had approved the allocation of ZWG47.2 million for a mop-up exercise for war collaborators and non-combatant cadres, with an appeals process available for those dissatisfied with the vetting outcomes.

Cabinet also considered and adopted the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, which aims to increase revenue for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) through mandatory vehicle radio licensing. The Bill mandates ZBC to broadcast 75% local content and includes a provision for a sports channel to broadcast 50% local sports content, reflecting the universal and commercial appeal of sporting events.

The developments around the helicopter crash, along with these other government measures, highlight ongoing issues and initiatives within Zimbabwe's political and social landscape.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Dynamos eye windfall

33 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

34 mins ago | 81 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

35 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

36 mins ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

37 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe's missing link

38 mins ago | 13 Views

BCC, CBD tenants clash over evictions

39 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa's regime is demonic, says Mzembi

39 mins ago | 22 Views

Lawyers raise alarm over police conduct at court

40 mins ago | 20 Views

National Sports Stadium bucket seat installations update

44 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa govt to force motorists to purchase radio licence

46 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter crash inquiry begins

47 mins ago | 18 Views

Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

49 mins ago | 28 Views

No democracy in Zimbabwe's opposition

49 mins ago | 10 Views

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

50 mins ago | 3 Views

England-born Curran wants to play for Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 20 Views

Kaindu throws in towel

54 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabweans prefer democracy to military rule

56 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in huge abalone bust in Cape Town

57 mins ago | 45 Views

William Ruto visits Germany: German press rebukes his claims about labour contracts.

11 hrs ago | 486 Views

200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zim-SA cultural heritages to transform tourism and trade

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

12 hrs ago | 862 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

13 hrs ago | 924 Views

Man promises to bribe rape witness with a tin of baked beans

13 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chitungwiza issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

13 hrs ago | 222 Views

Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

13 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

18 hrs ago | 340 Views

Drying Zambezi river threatens Zimbabwe and Zambia's energy future

19 hrs ago | 589 Views

Trump points finger at Democrats over latest assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 592 Views

WATCH: Kingdom Blue faces complaints over unpaid dues

22 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

24 hrs ago | 795 Views

Munhumutapa Day, a strategic counter to the growing Ndebele nationalism?

24 hrs ago | 1174 Views

'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

17 Sep 2024 at 09:04hrs | 651 Views

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

17 Sep 2024 at 06:53hrs | 641 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

17 Sep 2024 at 06:52hrs | 353 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

17 Sep 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1379 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

17 Sep 2024 at 06:49hrs | 137 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

17 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 642 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

17 Sep 2024 at 06:46hrs | 4156 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

17 Sep 2024 at 06:44hrs | 174 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

17 Sep 2024 at 06:43hrs | 323 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

17 Sep 2024 at 06:41hrs | 353 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

17 Sep 2024 at 06:38hrs | 665 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

17 Sep 2024 at 06:35hrs | 241 Views