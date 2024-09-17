Latest News Editor's Choice


Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A man posing as a doctor was arrested at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo on Tuesday after being discovered attending to patients in the outpatient department. The suspect, identified as Prosper Mpofu, had managed to infiltrate the hospital by donning a white coat and stethoscope, but his deception was uncovered when his actions raised suspicion among the hospital staff.

The alarm was first raised when a patient presented a prescription that contained medications inconsistent with their diagnosis. This discrepancy prompted a closer examination by hospital staff, which eventually led to Mpofu's arrest.

Thabani Ndlovu, one of the patients who interacted with Mpofu, shared his experience. He had been referred to the fake doctor by a church mate. Ndlovu's wife, who suffers from a heart condition, was seeking medical help when Mpofu offered his services. The couple initially joined the queue at the outpatient department, but they eventually saw a real doctor before Mpofu arrived. Mpofu later showed up and took the couple to a consultation room, where he was apprehended by hospital authorities.

ZBC News obtained copies of prescriptions issued by Mpofu, which were filled with errors including incorrect dosages and misspelled drug names. Hospital officials revealed that Mpofu had been posing as a legitimate doctor for an indeterminate period, managing to blend in with the hospital staff until his suspicious behavior led to his arrest.

Authorities are now investigating how Mpofu gained access to the hospital and the full extent of his unauthorized activities. The case has raised concerns about security and oversight within the hospital, highlighting the need for stricter measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Source - zbc

