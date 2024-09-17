Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has welcomed former opposition party members who have rejoined Zanu-PF, with the latest returnees led by former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) National Executive Committee Member, Dzikamai Mavhaire. The group met Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Wednesday, marking their return to the ruling party.Dzikamai Mavhaire, a former cabinet minister, was expelled from Zanu-PF in 2013 before aligning with CCC. He was accompanied by his son, Lawrence Mavhaire, and Oliver Chirume, a former CCC legislator for Gutu Central.Chirume cited Zanu-PF's inclusive development agenda as a key reason for his decision to rejoin the party, stating, "I have come to join the party owing to its positive development trajectory that is inclusive of everyone."The returnees were warmly received by Zanu-PF leadership in Masvingo province. Politburo Member Lovemore Matuke emphasized that Zanu-PF is open to all Zimbabweans, welcoming Mavhaire and his group."Zanu-PF is for everyone, and we welcome the seasoned politician Dzikamai Mavhaire and others whom he has come with," Matuke said.Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa echoed these sentiments, applauding the party's development-focused policies for attracting former opposition members."We salute the development trajectory of the party that has managed to bring back these Cdes into the fold," Mavhenyengwa noted.In recent years, a growing number of former opposition members have defected to Zanu-PF, citing disarray within opposition ranks and the allure of the ruling party's development initiatives.