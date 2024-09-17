Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Investigations into the crash landing of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's helicopter at Masvingo Airport on Sunday are ongoing, with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe and state security services leading the inquiry. However, President Mnangagwa and his officials have expressed concerns over potential foul play.

The VVIP helicopter, which was en route to fetch the President following birthday celebrations at Great Zimbabwe, crashed soon after take-off. Mnangagwa had been launching Munhumutapa Day and commissioning a housing project in Masvingo at the time. An official close to Mnangagwa revealed to an online news website, The NewsHawks, that the crash has raised serious political and security concerns.

"For you as media, it's just a news story; but for the President and us, it's a chilling political and security issue," the official said. "Was it a genuine crash caused by technical failure, or was it foul play? Was it an accident or by design?"

The incident has intensified suspicions, especially given previous security scares involving Mnangagwa, including the 2021 Sandringham helicopter incident and the 2018 Bulawayo grenade attack. These events, combined with internal power struggles within the ruling Zanu-PF party, have heightened fears of targeted attacks.

Zanu-PF's internal factionalism is believed to play a role in these mysterious incidents. President Mnangagwa has been embroiled in a succession battle with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who many expected to take over after Mnangagwa's first term. However, Mnangagwa's decision to pursue a second term - and possibly extend his rule to 2030 - has deepened tensions between the two leaders. Chiwenga, notably absent from Mnangagwa's birthday celebrations, has refused to support the "ED2030" campaign, which aims to extend Mnangagwa's presidency.

Historical power struggles within Zanu-PF, including the deaths of figures like Herbert Chitepo, Josiah Tongogara, and Solomon Mujuru, cast a shadow over current political dynamics. As Zanu-PF prepares for its upcoming conference in Bulawayo, speculation about political and security risks surrounding Mnangagwa continues to mount.

With the leadership battle intensifying, Zanu-PF officials are increasingly concerned about the potential for further incidents that could destabilize the party and government leadership.

Source - online

