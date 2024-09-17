Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA man caged for life for murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers in Joburg

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Sifiso Mkhwanazi has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing six Zimbabwean sex workers in Johannesburg. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers
Judge Cassim Moosa declared Mkhwanazi a dangerous criminal who was arrogant and threatened the wellbeing of other people in society.

The plethora of charges against Mkhwanazi emanate from the discovery of six female bodies at the premises of his father's panel beating business in Rosettenville, Joburg, in October 2022.

During the course of the trial, Mkhwanazi admitted to his father, Mark Khumalo, that he had killed the six women, but denied the murders were planned or premeditated.

The case's leading investigating officer, Bongani Mbonambi, told the court that all victims had been bound, gagged, and strangled to death, pointing to an elaborate plan proving his theory that all the murders were premeditated.

Mbonambi said based on the evidence and the circumstances surrounding the six deaths, Mkhwanazi was executing revenge against the women because of an earlier case of rape levelled against him.

However, Mkhwanazi's defence counsel, Vuyo Maqetuka, argued that he killed the sex workers after they raised the prices they had initially agreed upon, and out of fear that he would be arrested.

However, Judge Moosa differed, saying: "Six times, why didn't he stay away from the sex workers?

"The accused was triggered in all six times that he might be arrested for rape again. When they wanted more money, that's when he was angered," Maqetuka said at the time.

Source - iol

Must Read

TelOne Zimbabwe takes unconventional leap, partners with Starlink

1 hr ago | 118 Views

The politics of water in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mpilo Hospital’s lab gains international certification

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

6 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

6 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

6 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

ZEGU students robbed

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

12 hrs ago | 1403 Views

NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

12 hrs ago | 336 Views

Armed robber jailed 30 years

12 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

13 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

13 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

13 hrs ago | 15910 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

13 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

13 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Zimbabwe's missing link

13 hrs ago | 104 Views

BCC, CBD tenants clash over evictions

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa's regime is demonic, says Mzembi

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

Lawyers raise alarm over police conduct at court

13 hrs ago | 410 Views

National Sports Stadium bucket seat installations update

14 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa govt to force motorists to purchase radio licence

14 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter crash inquiry begins

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

14 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

No democracy in Zimbabwe's opposition

14 hrs ago | 110 Views

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

14 hrs ago | 25 Views

England-born Curran wants to play for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Kaindu throws in towel

14 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zimbabweans prefer democracy to military rule

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in huge abalone bust in Cape Town

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

William Ruto visits Germany: German press rebukes his claims about labour contracts.

24 hrs ago | 701 Views

200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

17 Sep 2024 at 21:45hrs | 101 Views

Zim-SA cultural heritages to transform tourism and trade

17 Sep 2024 at 21:40hrs | 211 Views

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

17 Sep 2024 at 21:16hrs | 1042 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

17 Sep 2024 at 21:09hrs | 303 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

17 Sep 2024 at 19:45hrs | 730 Views

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

17 Sep 2024 at 19:44hrs | 1126 Views